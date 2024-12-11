WWE Star Bronson Reed Shares Injury Update

The men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024 was one of the most physical bouts in recent memory, primarily due to the fact that, of the ten men involved, three of them ended up getting injured. Bronson Reed was one of those three, as he broke his foot diving off the top of the cage, and the severity of the injury could mean that he will miss WrestleMania 41. With that said, the road to recovery is right around the corner for Reed, as he announced on X that his first step to full health starts very soon. "Surgery tomorrow," Reed said.

Surgery tomorrow 🙏🏽 — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) December 11, 2024

Before his injury, Reed had been given the biggest push of his WWE career thus far. He became a formidable force on "WWE Raw" when he started injuring people with his "Tsunami," including Seth Rollins, who he would not only feud with, but also hold a decisive victory over on the November 18 "Raw." However, the feud that led to him receiving critical acclaim from WWE fans around the world was when he went to war with Braun Strowman, which not only ended in a brutal "Last Monster Standing" match on the September 30 "Raw," but was also a match that put Strowman on the shelf for two months.

As previously mentioned, Reed wasn't the only man to leave WarGames with a serious injury. Tonga Loa has been confirmed to have sustained a torn bicep in the match, and will be out of action indefinitely, meaning he will likely miss WrestleMania 41 as well. On the winning team, Jimmy Uso also got hurt as he broke his toe, but unlike Reed and Loa, Uso isn't expected to be out of action for long.