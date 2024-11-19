Bronson Reed Pins Seth Rollins (With A Bloodline Assist) In WWE Raw Main Event

"Big" Bronson Reed and Seth "Freakin” Rollins fought it out in a Crown Jewel rematch on "WWE Raw," and the fifth member of The New Bloodline's WarGames team emerged victorious after interference from Solo Sikoa. Just after the bell rang for the main event, The New Bloodline, sans Sikoa, jumped over the barricade and surrounded the ring. That brought out the Usos and Sami Zayn, who had asked Rollins again to join their team earlier in the night, to come down the ramp and even the odds.

The second half of the match picked up after Rollins attempted to hit a stop on Reed to the steps on the outside, but both men got back in the ring. Rollins hit two springboard moonsaults to Reed, but he kicked out quickly of both. They battled back and forth with Rollins hitting a frog splash, but Reed kicked out again. Rollins was able to connected with the stomp, and went to the top rope to attempt to hit another one, but Sikoa appeared on the announce desk and distracted him. Reed hit a Death Valley driver, two sentons and a Tsunami for the win. Sikoa held up Reed's hand in victory after the match.