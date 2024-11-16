Bronson Reed Revealed As Fifth Member Of Solo Sikoa's WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown

Bronson Reed made his presence known on "WWE SmackDown," uniting with the new Bloodline and delivering a vicious Tsunami to Roman Reigns in the middle of the ring. After Reigns, the Usos, and Sami Zayn interrupted a Solo Sikoa promo, before Sikoa could get the crowd to "acknowledge him," the original Bloodline came out and started a brawl. The group had just been seen backstage in Reigns' dressing room, discussing the fact they didn't have a fifth member for their WarGames match.

Reigns hit a spear on Sikoa, saving Zayn from a Samoan Spike. Zayn went over the top rope to take out the rest of the new Bloodline, leaving Reigns in the ring to stare down Jacob Fatu. While they were sizing each other up, Reed took out Reigns from behind. Reed hit his Tsunami on Jimmy Uso, and Reigns battled back, hitting three Superman punches before getting taken out with a Samoan Spike. Reed followed it up with a Tsunami to the "Original Tribal Chief," which brought out security.

The segment ended with Reigns and Jey Uso hurt in the ring, with Uso telling Reigns "to make the call," implying a mystery fifth member to be revealed for their team.