WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/15 - Two Titles On The Line, Women's United States Title Tournament Triple Threat

WWE SmackDown on November 15, 2024, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

After defeating A-Town Down Under in a non-title match last week, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Much to the frustration of Tommaso Ciampa, The Street Profits were able to secure an opportunity at Motor City Machine Guns' title from "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis during last week's edition of the show.

Another title will be on the line tonight, as Naomi challenges Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship. The two women came face-to-face last week when Naomi ensured that Candice LeRae would be unable to aid Jax and Tiffany Stratton in defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in non-title action.

Speaking of LeRae, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she collides with Bayley and B-Fab in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's United States Championship Tournament. The aforementioned Aldis announced and unveiled the Women's United States Championship in a video that aired last Friday.

Following his win over GUNTHER at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in a Champion vs. Champion Match, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes accompanied Randy Orton to the hospital last week in an ambulance after Kevin Owens blindsided him with a piledriver.

