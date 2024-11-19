Seth Rollins Gives Sami Zayn & The Usos Official Answer On Joining WWE WarGames Team

The Usos and Sami Zayn approached former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins backstage ahead of his match on "WWE Raw" against nemesis "Big" Bronson Reed, once again asking him to join the original Bloodline in their upcoming WarGames match against Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline at Survivor Series. However, despite Reed joining Sikoa's team on this past Friday's "SmackDown," and despite saying it pained him, Rollins once again refused, citing his absolute refusal to team with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso said they all have issues with Reigns and even each other, but they're all trying to put their differences aside, just to make it work to take down the new Bloodline. Zayn said Rollins already put his difference with Cody Rhodes aside last year at WarGames to stand beside Zayn and Jey; Zayn asked Rollins to do the same this year. Rollins said he would stand by any of them, but would "never, under any circumstances stand side-by-side with Reigns," who he called a "tyrant." He said it hurt him to say it for "a lot of reasons," especially because he would love to get Reed, who aligned himself with Sikoa's Bloodline, inside of a steel cage. He said he was going to handle Reed for all of them on "Raw" and walked away from the original Bloodline, leaving them still to find a fifth man for their team. The refusal potentially leaves the door open for Reigns' team being joined by CM Punk.

Rollins initially refused to join both the original Bloodline and the New Bloodline on "Raw" last week. The last time Rollins and Reigns interacted, "The Visionary" helped Rhodes defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship; their issues go back a full decade to when Rollins betrayed Reigns when both were part of The Shield.