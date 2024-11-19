Wrestling Reporters Predict Big Role For CM Punk In WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match

CM Punk hasn't been seen in WWE since his victory over Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, but some wrestling reporters are predicting Punk will play a big part at Survivor Series: WarGames, the premium live event where he returned to WWE last year. Both Fightful's Corey Brennan and PWInsider's Mike Johnson believe that Punk will join the original Bloodline's WarGames team, instead of the heavily-implied Seth Rollins (who faces the fifth member of the new Bloodline's team, Bronson Reed, on "WWE Raw" Monday night).

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Brennan noted that Punk taking the spot "would make [infinitely] more sense" than Rollins joining the original Bloodline's team. Meanwhile,on a PWI Elite podcast, Johnson explained why he thinks Punk is the fifth man for the babyfaces, saying Paul Heyman — who Roman Reigns failed to reach by phone Friday night — is the key.

"I'm telling you, the fifth man is going to be CM Punk," Johnson said. "There is a reason why Paul Heyman is such an important lynchpin of this story right now, right down to that excellent end on 'SmackDown' this past Friday where Paul Heyman's number was disconnected ... I think Roman is going to Paul, 'Wise Man, I need your counsel, Wise Man, I need your help, Wise Man, I need your advice. And the original Paul Heyman Guy — can't count Brock right now, obviously — is CM Punk ... Punk will be teaming with the OG Bloodline."

Punk and Heyman's last interaction came on June 21 on "WWE SmackDown," when Heyman warned CM Punk of an impending New Bloodline attack and asked Punk to leave and "take me with you." Heyman himself hasn't been seen since being put through the announce table by The New Bloodline a week later.