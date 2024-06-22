CM Punk & Paul Heyman Reunite, Join Cody Rhodes Against The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

CM Punk reunited with his former advocate Paul Heyman briefly during Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago, Illinois after interfering in rival Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash at the Castle over the weekend, costing the "Scottish Psychopath" his chance at gold. During his promo, Punk referenced his July 2011 appearance in the city, where he promised himself and everyone else he was going to walk out of his hometown WWE Champion. He also mentioned the fact he was told he was would get jumped in Glasgow if he interfered and the fans would have his head on a pike, but that didn't happen. Punk went on to run down McIntyre before Heyman walked down the ramp to interrupt.

Heyman called Punk his "best friend" despite being the "Wise Man" for Roman Reigns. Heyman embraced Punk and then wiped away tears as he talked about hearing Chicago sports radio talk about Punk. He said Solo Sikoa was upset hearing the Chicago radio hosts call Chicago Punk's city, as the new "Head of the Table" wants every town to be his own. Heyman warned Punk that the Bloodline was coming for him and advised him to leave the arena.

Sikoa's music hit and he walked down the ramp with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Sikoa warned Punk that he could either acknowledge him or get beat down. Punk then turned to Heyman and asked what he wanted in return for Punk doing him a favor, to which Heyman replied that he wanted Punk to "take me with you." Punk acknowledged Sikoa as a "phony Tribal Chief," before being surrounded by the Bloodline.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who had been challenged by the Bloodline following his Clash at the Castle win, then appeared. Rhodes told Sikoa on the mic that he had already "beaten one 'Head of the Table'" and was ready for battle with another. Rhodes challenged Sikoa to a one-on-one match, with everyone barred from ringside, which Sikoa accepted. Heyman walked up the ramp with the Bloodline to end the segment and was later seen in an intense backstage conversation with Sikoa.