Cody Rhodes Makes AJ Styles Quit, Retains Undisputed WWE Title At Clash At The Castle

Scotland nearly blew the roof off of the OVO Hydro as they chanted Cody Rhodes' theme song in the opening moments of Clash at the Castle. They continued to sing Rhodes' theme song as he stood on top of the steel steps with blood on his tights, another victory over AJ Styles under his belt, and the Undisputed WWE Championship in his hands.

Styles and Rhodes' highly anticipated "I Quit" match was nothing short of chaotic. For fifty minutes, the two bitter rivals swiftly took advantage of the wild match stipulation. The men punched their way through the backstage area, made each other bleed, and gratuitously used tables, kendo sticks, belts, and steel chairs in order to wear their opponent down.

Things began unraveling for Styles after Rhodes passed out following an STF. Since Rhodes was passed out and did not technically say "I quit", the match continued. Styles took the opportunity to head to ringside, where Rhodes' mother was sitting in the front row. After a verbal altercation, Rhodes' mother laid several slaps on Styles, which gave Rhodes time to recover. Once Styles returned to the ring, Rhodes handcuffed him — payback for when Styles handcuffed Rhodes earlier in the 45 minute-long match — and wailed on him with a steel chair. Rhodes then retrieved the steel steps and threatened to throw them onto Styles. The words "I quit" tumbled from Styles' lips in an erratic and frantic manner, and the match was concluded.

The segment did not end peacefully, however, as Rhodes continued to beat Styles following the bell. After Rhodes had his fill of blood and violence, he made his way up the ramp, title in hand, where he shared a stare-down with newly-anointed Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa. Before anything can escalate, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa jumped Rhodes from behind, and the three men attempted to overwhelm the Undisputed WWE Champion before Kevin Owens and newly-returned Randy Orton came for the save. At the moment, it seems that Rhodes is on-track to enter Bloodline territory, as Money in the Bank looms just around the corner.