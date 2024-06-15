Randy Orton Returns On WWE SmackDown In Glasgow, Saves Kevin Owens From The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa kept his dreams of leading the Bloodline alive by beating Kevin Owens in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, but the group couldn't keep Owens down after Randy Orton returned from a few weeks off TV to make the save. Earlier in the night, The Street Profits promised to have Owens' back in the match, but were taken out by the Bloodline backstage, leading to Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins being unavailable and Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa banned from ringside for the match.

Sikoa and Owens battled back and forth before Owens hit a Swanton Bomb for a near fall, then hit a Frog Splash for another. Sikoa hit two Spinning Solos of his own, but Owens was still able to kick out. Owens almost had the match won after dodging a Samoan Spike and hitting a Stunner, but Paul Heyman put Sikoa's foot on the ropes for the save. Owens then went after Heyman and choked him out before clearing off the announcer's desk. Sikoa was able to hit the Samoan Spike with Owens distracted, then hit another in the middle of the ring for the win.

After the man, Tonga and Loa, no longer banned from ringside, ran down the ramp and started to beat down Owens. Before Sikoa could hit a third Samoan Spike, Orton ran in to make the save. He got Sikoa on the ropes and hit his signature DDT, then hit an RKO on Loa. The Bloodline retreated up the ramp with Orton and Owens still in the ring to the delight of the Glasgow crowd.

