WWE SmackDown Live Results 6/14/24: Clash At The Castle Go Home Show

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE "SmackDown" on 6/14/24 from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ahead of their "I Quit" match at "Clash at the Castle", Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will both appear. Rhodes is fresh off an appearance on NXT this week. Will the two play nicely until Saturday?

Advertisement

Following a six-man match on RAW between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens and the Street Profits that ended in a disqualification, Owens will finally get a one-on-one match with the new "Head of the Table", Solo Sikoa. KO will be in a bad mood after being put through announce table by The Bloodline following the match.

Queen of the Ring Nia Jax will be in action against Michin after a backstage confrontation between the women. In more women's action in GlasGLOW, Trinity takes on Chelsea Green. The two nearly got physical in a backstage segment last week with General Manager Adam Pearce present, so he's settling it with a match tonight.

There will be a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests and current rivals, #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). #DIY and A-Town Down Under have been going at it, while there's also been inner turmoil between Waller and Austin Theory.

Advertisement