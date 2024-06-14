WWE SmackDown Live Results 6/14/24: Clash At The Castle Go Home Show
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE "SmackDown" on 6/14/24 from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ahead of their "I Quit" match at "Clash at the Castle", Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will both appear. Rhodes is fresh off an appearance on NXT this week. Will the two play nicely until Saturday?
Following a six-man match on RAW between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens and the Street Profits that ended in a disqualification, Owens will finally get a one-on-one match with the new "Head of the Table", Solo Sikoa. KO will be in a bad mood after being put through announce table by The Bloodline following the match.
Queen of the Ring Nia Jax will be in action against Michin after a backstage confrontation between the women. In more women's action in GlasGLOW, Trinity takes on Chelsea Green. The two nearly got physical in a backstage segment last week with General Manager Adam Pearce present, so he's settling it with a match tonight.
There will be a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests and current rivals, #DIY (Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). #DIY and A-Town Down Under have been going at it, while there's also been inner turmoil between Waller and Austin Theory.
Naomi vs. Chelsea Green
Naomi was accompanied by Bayley, while Green was accompanied by Piper Niven. Bayley is defending her WWE Women's Championship against Niven at Clash as the Castle.
The women started off with a collar and elbow and went around the ring while the crowd serenaded them. They exchanged standing side headlocks. Naomi shoulder tackled Green. Green went to kick Naomi and she slid under Green's leg. Green slid to Naomi and yelled "Stop!" Naomi answered by slapping her in the face. Naomi ran the ropes back and forth over here by trying to pin Green.
Green rolled out to the outside. Naomi went for a dive, but Green slapped her in the face. She got on the apron and stomped on Naomi's back while she was still over the rope.
Green kicked Naomi's leg out from under her. Green slammed Naomi's face into the mat while Bayley rallied the crowd for her friend. Naomi kicked Green in the ear. The women exchanged forearms. Naomi jumped off the second rope and kicked her in face and then did a suicide dive. Naomi rained down punches. Back in the ring, Naomi did a crossbody from the top rope, but Green kicked out at two. In the corner, Naomi got a couple punches before Green slipped out and knocked Naomi down. She followed with a dropkick and a cover. Green attempted another cover, but Naomi kicked out. Green punched Naomi in the back of the head. She went for the cover and put her legs on the rope. Bayley pushed them off. Bayley and Niven argued, which distracted Green. Naomi reversed into a roll up for the win.
Winner: Naomi
The Grayson Waller Effect
Theory pointed out that there were no plants on "The Grayson Waller Effect" set. Waller said Scotland was too depressing for the plants. He then invited #DIY to the crowd after insulting the crowd. A sign fell over, so Gargano threw it out. There was only one chair and Ciampa threw it out of the ring.
Ciampa questioned why Theory's name is not on the sign. Waller said branding is expensive, but Theory is his best friend and he'd take a bullet for him. Gargano showed footage from last week's match. Gargano was doing a dive over the top rope and Waller putting Theory in line for Gargano to land on.
Ciampa said the Scotland fans came to see a fight, not a talk show. Ciampa wants a match for the tag titles in front of the Glasgow crowd. Waller refused and said they only want their titles. Gargano asked to talk to Theory. He is proud of what Theory has done on his own. He said Theory didn't need Waller and Waller took out Gargano. Theory saved Waller from Ciampa. Gargano superkicked Theory because he moved Waller out of the way. Waller moved out of the way and allowed Ciampa to hit Theory with a running knee.
Santos vs. Apollo Crews
Crews and Santos fought around the ring on the outside. Crews got kicked off the apron. Santos picked him up and dropped him on the apron. Baron Corbin came out to even the odds and take out the rest of LDF. Crews powerslammed Santos before doing a standing moonsault.
Santos shoulder tackled Crews in the corner. Santos went for a pin, but Crews kicked out. Santos sent Crews into the ropes and hit a backbreaker. Santos pulled Crews up, but Crews with an armdrag. He followed with a splash in the corner, a crossbody, and a suplex. Santos bounced off the ropes, but Crews clotheslined him. Crews with a back bodydrop. Crews went up top, but Santos kicked him in the head. Santos tried to pull him off, but Crews punched him in the face and sent him to the mat. Crews went for a crossbody, but Santos hit him with a jumping knee.
They exchanged blows. Santos with a big boot and the Samoan Driver. Santos kicked out two. Crews went up top again. LDF returned and went after Corbin took them out. Elektra Lopez knocked Crews down. Santos rolled him up for the win.
Winner: Santos