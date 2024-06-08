Solo Sikoa Named Head Of The Table, Tama Tonga Named Right Hand Man On WWE SmackDown

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" opened the way many WWE TV episodes have opened in the last few years: with the Anoa'i family running the show. This time, it was an "Anointing ceremony," as former Guerrillas of Destiny Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa were officially inducted into The Bloodline. Last week, the two men saved "Wise Man" Paul Heyman from Kevin Owens; Friday night, Heyman announced to a boisterous Louisville crowd that while Roman Reigns is away, Solo Sikoa "sits at the Head of the Table," the position long occupied by former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. The crowd responded by loudly chanting "We Want Roman!"

Heyman wasn't done with the announcements. "MFT" Tama Tonga has quickly risen up the ranks and was pronounced "The Right Hand Man," a position originally occupied by Jey Uso. Heyman said that "history is being made right in front of your very eyes", but was interrupted by more chants demanding Reigns. Heyman then continued introducing the current iteration of The Bloodline by announcing the inclusion of "The Infamous" Tanga Loa.

In his first act as "Head of the Table," Sikoa made Heyman individually thank the brothers for saving him from Kevin Owens. Tonga told Heyman that they could've let Owens kill him, but they rescued him on the orders of "The Tribal Chief." Owens then came out to attack the group and was eventually joined by The Street Profits, setting up the evening's main event.

