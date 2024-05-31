WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 5/31 - The Bloodline Takes On The Street Profits, Nia Jax Appears

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on May 31, 2024, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

Tonga Loa will be making his in-ring debut tonight since his return to WWE and competing in his first match in the company in ten years as he joins forces with fellow Bloodline member Tama Tonga to go head-to-head with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. The Profits and Tama both competed in matches this past Friday on "SmackDown", with The Profits joining forces with LA Knight to score a win over Carmelo Hayes and WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under and Tama coming up short against Randy Orton in a semi-finals match for the King Of The Ring Tournament.

Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen Of The Ring Tournament to become the new Queen Of The Ring this past Saturday at WWE King & Queen Of The Ring. Following such, Jax will be appearing on tonight's show to be coronated. Prior to the finals, Jax had defeated Naomi in the first round of the tournament and reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Apollo Crews last competed on "SmackDown" on the April 5 edition of the show when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Tonight, he will be making his return to the brand as he goes one-on-one with Andrade. This will be Andrade's first time competing on "SmackDown" since his return to WWE, having been a member of the "WWE Raw" roster prior to the WWE Draft earlier this year.

