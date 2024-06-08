Cody Rhodes Set To Defend WWE Championship In Notorious Match At Clash At The Castle

Last week, AJ Styles lured Cody Rhodes into an ambush by teasing his retirement. Now, Rhodes is looking to make Styles quit in every sense of the word, as their upcoming title match at Clash at the Castle is officially an "I Quit" match.

Rhodes opened up the segment by demanding Styles show his face. "The Phenomenal One" is escorted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC, and security is not far behind. The two of them go back and forth, with Styles actively disregarding Rhodes' wants in favor of his own. Amidst the tension, the Undisputed WWE Champion laid down the stipulation for his challenger: he would entertain Styles' request for a title rematch, but only if he could not only beat "The Phenomenal One", but make him utter the words "I Quit".

Rhodes only waited for Nick Aldis to approve of the stipulation before laying out the security guards standing in between himself and his challenger. It took several men to restrain "The American Nightmare", and Styles capitalized with a running Phenomenal Forearm. Bodies littered the floor, but the thumbs-up from Aldis remained official: Styles and Rhodes will be fighting until verbal surrender on June 15, in Scotland, at Clash at the Castle.

Styles lost his title match against Rhodes at Backlash in Lyon, France. In the weeks following the match, Styles had been appealing to Aldis to give him another chance, only to be met with rejection after rejection from the general manager. At 47 years old and with a full-grown family, Styles had discussed the idea of retirement before it was integrated into his current storyline. It is currently unknown if this "I Quit" match will impact Styles' supposed retirement plans.