WWE Star AJ Styles Discusses Potential Retirement, Spending Time Away From His Family

AJ Styles has had a decorated career, once being the face of TNA and then successfully transitioning to WWE, where he's since been a main eventer. But at 46, his in-ring career is coming to a close, and in a recent appearance on the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast, Styles discussed about plans to hang up his boots.

"There's definitely a finish line somewhere in the future," Styles admitted. "Listen, I enjoy this, I really do, it's just I don't want to get to a point where –- I said this before –- you're going, 'Ugh, man, maybe it's time for him to get out?' I don't want to get to that point."

Styles added that he feels good presently, but that he doesn't want to use up his "bump card" as after one too many bumps, wrestlers are usually forced to retire. "I'm trying to use mine sparingly and, you know, positively and everything at the right time. Not as easy as you think because as a heel you've got to make sure everybody looks good."

The former WWE Champion also discussed how being away from his children is tough, revealing how his nine-year-old daughter doesn't deal well with his lengthy absences. "I have a nine-year-old and she gets heartbroken when I'm gone for too long." However, he noted that his older sons understand his sacrifice. "The sacrifices that I've made early in my life are the reason why I'm going to get to spend more time with them here in the future."

"The Phenomenal One" is still going strong, with his recent match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash a testament to his ability to perform at a high level.

