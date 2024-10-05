CM Punk Wins The War, Conquers Drew McIntyre Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Bad Blood

For the 53rd time in WWE history, five tons of steel lowered over a WWE ring, and for the third time in their history, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk stood across from each other. Atlanta watched as two men turned into monsters, and by the time WWE Bad Blood's opening event was over, CM Punk stood tall to mark the end of an era in both careers.

Advertisement

As the bell rang to start the match, McIntyre and Punk stood nose-to-nose, exchanging verbal barbs with each other. McIntyre struck first with a headbutt, and both men quickly turned to the steel structure, table legs, and toolboxes for weaponry. Blood spilled early in the match after McIntyre threw Punk head-first into the unforgiving steel cage.

Things took a turn in Punk's favor after he smashed a tool box into McIntyre's face. With blood dripping down his face, McIntyre opened himself to a series of running knees from Punk. Several submission, Claymore, and GTS attempts were made, but the hatred between both men caused them to kick out time and time again.

Things finally unraveled when McIntyre secured a bag from the outside. What would typically be thumbtacks were instead blue, white, and red friendship bracelet breads, and Atlanta watched in disgusted horror as McIntyre poured them over Punk's head. McIntyre prepped himself for the Claymore, but a quick dodge from Punk sent McIntyre lower back-first into the steel steps. As McIntyre writhed in pain, Punk began to wrap his knee with a steel chain. A now-armed Punk approached McIntyre with a handful of friendship beads in his hand, and shoved them down McIntyre's throat. McIntyre choked as he was hoisted up for a successful GTS, which secured the win for Punk.

Advertisement

Tonight marked the end of a months-long feud, which Punk going 2-1 against his arch nemesis. It is unclear what both men's careers hold for them past this era.