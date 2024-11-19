WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/18 - Bronson Reed Faces Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Championship On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 18, 2024, coming to you from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Bron Breakker will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Jey Uso on the October 21 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Sheamus. Sheamus called his shot in a verbal confrontation between him and Breakker backstage during last week's edition of "Raw" before Jey's brother Jimmy looked to speak with Breakker alone.

As he prepares to team with The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match on November 30, Bronson Reed will be going one-on-one with Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a rematch from WWE Crown Jewel. Not only did Rollins defeat Reed at the November 2 Premium Live Event, but Reed called out Rollins last week which led to a physical pull apart brawl between the pair and "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce making tonight's match between them official.

Following their win against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of New Day two weeks ago on "Raw", The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar look to score another win tonight as they square off with Dominik Mysterio and Carlito of Judgment Day. Tensions within Judgment Day have been on the rise over the past couple of weeks, with Dominik and Finn Balor finding themselves involved in a verbal confrontation last week over Dominik being unable to become the new Number One Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship having lost a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Chad Gable and Ivy Nile of American Made will be colliding with LWO's Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match. American Made and LWO have had no shortage of issues over the course of the last few weeks, with Rey and Dragon Lee having defeated Brutus Creed and Julius Creed in a First Round WWE World Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Tournament Match on October 21.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way out to the ring.