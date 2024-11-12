WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/11 - Women's Tag Team Championship On The Line, GUNTHER & Bronson Reed Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 11, 2024, coming to you live from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be putting the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Crown Jewel as they defend against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her ally Raquel Rodriguez. The four women came face-to-face during last week's edition of "Raw" in a verbal confrontation in the opening moments of the show and later that same night when Morgan and Rodriguez cost Cargill and Belair a shot at the Women's World Championship during a Number One Contenders Battle Royal that was eventually won by IYO SKY.

Advertisement

After Damian Priest secured the right to challenge him for his title by winning a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match last Monday, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has something on his mind to share. "The Ring General" dethroned the former Judgment Day member as World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam back in August thanks to a helping hand from Finn Balor.

Speaking of last week's Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Bronson Reed blindsided the aforementioned Priest, Sheamus, and longtime rival Seth "Freakin" Rollins who he sent crashing through the announce desk in the midst of the action. Following such, Reed will be making an appearance on tonight's show.