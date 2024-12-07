WWE Announces New Bloodline Member Out Indefinitely Due To WarGames Injury

The men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this past Saturday has claimed another victim, this one a member of Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline.

While it was previously reported that "Big" Bronson Reed suffered a serious ankle injury (which was confirmed in the opening of "SmackDown") and Jimmy Uso broke a toe during the match, the "SmackDown" broadcast Friday night revealed that former WWE Tag Team Champion Tanga Loa suffered a torn bicep and is out indefinitely. WWE showed a scan of Loa's bicep, as well as an image of the new Bloodline member in a sling, and it was revealed he underwent surgery. There was no mention of a timetable for the former tag team champion's return, nor were the timetables for Uso and Reed mentioned. Jacob Fatu also suffered an injury scare during the match but seems to have come out okay.

Loa, alongside Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and Reed, were defeated in the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames by the original Bloodline's Romain Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. Loa wasn't present at the beginning of "SmackDown" on Friday, when Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga took out Apollo Crews backstage.