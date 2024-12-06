Backstage Update On WWE Star Bronson Reed's Injury Status

Following his loss at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last weekend, worry mounted that Bronson Reed may have broken one, if not both, of his ankles. Subsequent reports indicated the internal belief that the "WWE Raw" star only suffered damage to his right ankle, but just to be sure, he underwent further scans and tests on both ankles earlier this week.

PWInsider has since provided an update on Reed's status, noting that he is now slated to undergo surgery sometime next week for his ankle/foot injury. There is no word on how long Reed is expected to be out of action following his reported surgery.

The injury in reference is believed to have occurred when Reed attempted to deliver a Tsunami Splash on "The OTC" Roman Reigns from off the top of the WarGames cage. Prior to scaling the cage, Reed placed Reigns on a table. Upon his descent, however, CM Punk pulled Reigns off the table, causing Reed to crash through it instead. Punk and Reigns, alongside, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn later won the Men's WarGames match after hitting their respective finishers on the leader of the new Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

With Reed injured and missing the following episode of "WWE Raw," the return of "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre was reportedly pushed up to the end of "Raw" this week, specifically when he laid out Sami Zayn just moments after Zayn lost to Seth Rollins in the main event. In the months before his injury, Reed emerged as a fierce rival to Rollins.