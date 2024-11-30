WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Coverage 11/30 - Two WarGames Matches, Three Championships On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30, 2024, coming to you live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada!

Roman Reigns will be joining forces with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk as they look to take down Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a Men's WarGames Match. The issues between Reigns, Zayn, The Usos, and the new Bloodline have been well documented over the course of the past few months, with Punk being brought into the fold by Paul Heyman after Reigns placed a call to the latter.

Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley will be teaming up with Bayley, one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Naomi to take on WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Women's Money In The Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae in a Women's WarGames Match. Ripley has been looking to seek retribution against Morgan since dethroning her as Women's World Champion, taking Dominik Mysterio from her, and sidlining her with an injury, while Bayley, Belair, and Naomi have all had their fair share of issues with Jax, Stratton, and LeRae over the course of the last few weeks.

For both WarGames matches, the ten competitors will be let into two rings surrounded by a cage one by one starting with Belair and Fatu's teams thanks to a pair of Advantage Matches they won against Nia Jax and Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" respectively over the last week. Once everyone is inside the cage, the match officially begins and the first person to pin or make one of their opponents submit will win the match for their team.

GUNTHER will be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against longtime rival Damian Priest. Not only did Priest previously lose the World Heavyweight Championship to "The Ring General" at WWE SummerSlam thanks to a betrayal at the hands of his former Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor, but Priest secured the right to challenge for the title once again when he defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Sheamus, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match on the November 4 edition of "Raw". Tensions between the pair have only been on the rise since then, coming face-to-face with one another in a number of verbal and physical confrontations over the course of the past several weeks.

GUNTHER's Imperium teammate Ludwig Kaiser will also be in action as he and the aforementioned Sheamus challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Kaiser and Sheamus had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Kaiser costing Sheamus an opportunity at the Intercontinental Championship two weeks ago on "Raw" only for Sheamus to retaliate this past Monday when he clocked Sheamus from behind in the midst of a non-title match against Breakker. After Sheamus' interference, a major brawl broke out between him, Kaiser, and Breakker which led to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce making tonight's match official.

After retaining the United States Championship against Santos Escobar on the November 22 episode of "SmackDown", LA Knight will be putting his title on the line once again as he defends against Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura returned to WWE on November 15, blindsiding Knight following another successful defense against Legado Del Fantasma's Berto and making his intentions of coming for his title known. Nakamura was then able to gain some momentum heading into tonight's match when he defeated Andrade during last night's edition of "SmackDown".