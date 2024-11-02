Seth Rollins Bloodies Bronson Reed En Route To Vengeance, Victory At WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins got the vengeance he sought against Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reed and Rollins were finally meeting in the ring for the first time after the latter was sidelined by the former in August, Reed delivering several consecutive Tsunami splashes to storyline injure his foe. Rollins returned during the September 30 "WWE Raw" to cost Reed in his Last Monster Standing match with Braun Strowman, setting the stage for their grudge match at Crown Jewel.

The match itself started with them fighting on the entrance ramp, with Rollins barely escaping being sent off of the side of it as the action continued further down the ramp. In the ring, the story was much about Rollins avoiding Reed's dangerous Tsunami Splash, managing to hit a Curb Stomp finisher but only for Reed to kick out at two., although, he would later land another on the ring steps. Rollins fought his way through several attempts at the Tsunami, eventually landing a Curb Stomp to keep his opponent down, but landing another one off of the second rope to make sure he got the final pinfall. Reed was left bloodied and defeated in the ring as Rollins celebrated on the outside, but he soon rose to his feet to stare down the victor as he left, teasing that things may not be over yet.

