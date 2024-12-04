Bronson Reed's Injury Accelerated WWE Raw Return

Bronson Reed's unfortunate injury he suffered during Survivor Series: WarGames over the weekend actually helped accelerate another star's comeback, according to reports.

Fightful Select reported that Drew McIntyre's return was being discussed last week, but was pushed up to this week at the end of "WWE Raw" due to Reed's injury. McIntyre returned after taking time off following his loss to CM Punk in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, and took out Sami Zayn following his loss to former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event of "Raw." Reports initially indicted that McIntyre was scheduled to return later in December, potentially around the company's holiday tour, which he is set to take part in.

Fightful reported that Reed was set to get scans on his ankles on Monday. Reed was injured in the WarGames match, where he teamed with the new Bloodline against Roman Reigns' original Bloodline, when he attempted a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage to Reigns, but missed as CM Punk pulled him away. Reed landed on his feet from the drop, injuring one, if not both, of his ankles. Reed confirmed that he would be missing "Raw" on Monday and posted a photo to social media, showing himself in a walking boot on his right foot. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on "Wrestling Observer Radio" on Monday that it's believed Reed only injured his right ankle, rather than doing damage to both, which was the initial worry.