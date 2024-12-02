WWE Star Confirms Injury, Will Miss Tonight's Raw

Those that have followed the evolution of the WarGames match ever since Dusty Rhodes created it back in the 1980s know it's a match not for the faint of heart. Unfortunately, that was a lesson WWE star Bronson Reed learned the hard way this past weekend, while teaming with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames in a losing effort.

On his Instagram Stories early Monday morning, Reed posted a photo of himself wearing a walking boot on his right foot. The WWE star bemoaned delays and cancellations preventing him from flying back home, revealing that once he arrived back, he would be getting his ankle looked at to "see what I'm working with." Whatever the prognosis is, Reed noted he hoped to come back "ASAP" and continue to "cause chaos as usual!" As one would expect from this message, Reed will not be on tonight's "Raw," which was subsequently confirmed by PWInsider.

Reed injured himself when he attempted his trademark Tsunami Splash off the top of the WarGames cage and onto OG Bloodline leader Roman Reigns. While Reed was supposed to crash through the table after Reigns was moved by CM Punk, he instead landed on his feet, leading to some initally fearing he had injured both his ankles. Reed's landing is similar to how Adam Copeland injured himself earlier this year at AEW Double or Nothing, when Copeland landed feet first doing an elbow drop off a cage.

While Reed's injury wasn't confirmed at the time, WWE chief content officer Triple H confirmed he was being looked over following the match. Reed wasn't the only wrestler WarGames left battered, as Jey Uso revealed his brother, Jimmy, suffered a broken toe while attempting his own splash off the WarGames cage.