Two WWE Survivor Series Main Event Performers Banged Up After Diving Off WarGames Cage

The Original Bloodline alongside CM Punk got the win over The New Bloodline in the men's WarGames main event of WWE Survivor Series, with Roman Reigns getting the pin after a spear to Solo Sikoa, but neither team emerged from the combat unscathed. Before the finish, there were spots off the top of the cage from members of each team — Bronson Reed and Jimmy Uso — which left them the worse for wear coming out of it.

Following the event, during WWE's post-show, Jey Uso reported that his brother Jimmy had broken his toe performing an Uso Splash from the top of the cage to put Jacob Fatu through a table. Jimmy was helped up the ramp at the close of the show by Jey and Sami Zayn, and had an extended embrace with Reigns before the closing shot.

Meanwhile, Reed sought to deliver his signature Tsunami Splash off the opposite corner to put Reigns through a table earlier in the bout. Punk pulled Reigns off of the table, however, leaving Reed to crash through the table himself. Speaking during the post-show, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque said Reed was under medical evaluation and likely to be sidelined for a time. Fightful Select has since reported that while Reed's spot was always supposed to take him out of the match, it's now feared he injured one or of his ankles upon landing.

Jacob Fatu also drew some concern after slipping on a moonsault and favoring his knee afterward, but Fightful says he was ultimately fine and decided to sell the injury. Everyone else, including Punk, was reported as being fine coming out of the event.