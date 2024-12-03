Backstage Details On Drew McIntyre's WWE Raw Return Following Post-Bad Blood Hiatus

Since WWE Bad Blood, Drew McIntyre had been out of sight, out of mind for the WWE Universe. That should come as no surprise; not only did McIntyre lose to CM Punk in Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood, but he lost a feud that had arguably become the most personal of McIntyre's career. Last night, however, McIntyre decided he was done licking his wounds, returning to "Raw" to attack Sami Zayn.

As it turns out, McIntyre's return may have come about a bit at the last minute. PWInsider reports that while WWE creative had been coming up with ideas for McIntyre, it wasn't expected he would be back the night after Survivor Series. Instead, it appears McIntyre was scheduled to return later in December, likely around the time as WWE's holiday tour, which McIntyre is scheduled to take part in.

While the reason behind McIntyre's return being moved up isn't 100% confirmed, the belief is its related to the absence of Bronson Reed. The Australian star was injured during the WarGames match between the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 this past Saturday at Survivor Series, when Reed landed on his feet on an attempted Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage onto Roman Reigns. There's no timetable for how long Reed will be out, though it's feared that he suffered an ankle injury; Reed noted yesterday he was heading home to have the injury examined.

McIntyre's attack on Zayn occurred at the very end of "Raw," following Zayn's loss to Seth Rollins. It should be noted that Zayn's WarGames teammate Jey Uso was also attacked earlier in the evening, though it remains unclear whether McIntyre was also responsible for that incident.