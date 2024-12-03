Drew McIntyre Returns To WWE Raw, Takes Out Sami Zayn After Match With Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre is back on "WWE Raw" after taking a few months off of television following his brutal match against CM Punk in Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood that ended in defeat for the "Scottish Psychopath." McIntyre appeared at the very end of "Raw" and delivered a Claymore Kick to Sami Zayn, who had just been defeated by former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in the main event. The match was made at the beginning of the night when Rollins appeared to challenge Punk, but also ran down the original Bloodline, including Jey Uso, and Zayn came to his defense. Later on in the night, Uso was found beaten up backstage, with the culprit unknown.

Toward the end of their match, Zayn began berating Rollins with a chair in his hand, thinking he was the one to have taken out Uso. Rollins said it wasn't him, and asked if Zayn had questioned Punk. Rollins took advantage of Zayn off the distraction as he was thinking and let go of the chair, and rolled him up for the victory. Rollins headed up the ramp, and McIntyre, dressed in a hoodie, took out Zayn from behind. The show ended with McIntyre standing tall over the "Honorary Uce."