Backstage Update On Injury Status Of WWE's Bronson Reed After WarGames Match

This past Saturday, Bronson Reed took part in the main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but the Australian unfortunately didn't make it out of the match unscathed. Reed missed last night's "WWE Raw," posting a picture to social media earlier in the day of a walking boot on his right foot and revealing that he was flying home. Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," co-hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez shared what they've heard regarding Reed's injury.

Reed is reportedly set to undergo further scans and tests for confirmation, but the word going around is that the wrestler may have broken his ankle. Alvarez initially stated that he'd heard about a broken foot before Meltzer clarified that it was the ankle and Alvarez agreed.

The injury is said to have occurred during Reed's Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage onto Roman Reigns, which saw Reed land on his feet from quite a high drop. Though Jimmy Uso was injured in a similar fashion during the match, his injury is said to be less severe — a broken toe.

Following Saturday's PLE, Alvarez noted that there was worry that Reed may have damaged both of his ankles on the bad landing. However, it's now believed that he only injured his right ankle, which is good news for Reed's recovery.

Though he's not a member of The Bloodline, Reed was inserted into the storyline a few weeks back, with Solo Sikoa bringing him into the fold as backup. In response, Roman Reigns asked for the help of Paul Heyman, who brought in CM Punk to serve as the fifth man for the Original Bloodline. Reed's injury came during the match's closing moments, with Sikoa being pinned a short time later.