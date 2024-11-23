Paul Heyman Returns, Introduces CM Punk As Fifth WarGames Team Member On WWE SmackDown

CM Punk made his return on "WWE SmackDown" Friday night to join the original Bloodline's WarGames team, thanks in part to an also-returning Paul Heyman. Punk had taken some time off to sell his injuries following his victory over Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. He was revealed to be the fifth member of the babyface side after Heyman interrupted an in-ring segment between the two teams.

Earlier in the night, Solo Sikoa called out Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline to come to the ring for a "terms of surrender," as the babyfaces were unable to find a fifth member for their team. When they met face-to-face, Sikoa said he has always loved all four of them, and if they join him, they can "run the company for decades." Sikoa said Reigns didn't have a fifth man, didn't have a "Wise Man," and didn't have any choice but to surrender and join him, or "the four of you will die where you stand." Sikoa gave Reigns the mic, and before he could speak, Heyman came out, announcing himself. He said to forgive him, as he had been put through a table at Madison Square Garden, but there's no way to do WarGames with four on five, so it was going to be five versus five. He gestured to the stage and Punk's music hit.

He ran down the ramp and a brawl ensued, which ended with Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga on the receiving end of a spear and a GTS. Heyman got on the apron of the ring and looked on at Punk and Roman in the ring with a huge smile on his face.