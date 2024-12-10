Backstage Update On WWE Star Bronson Reed's Injury

Last month at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Bronson Reed broke his foot after a bad landing while performing his Tsunami Splash finisher from high in the air. It has since been reported that Reed is expected to undergo surgery for the injury, possibly as soon as this week. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared what he's heard about how long the performer may be out of action.

"He's not expected back for WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "It's expected to be a long time."

Additionally, PWInsider posted their own update on Reed this morning, stating that the wrestler has reportedly arrived in Birmingham, Alabama, where most WWE stars undergo surgery. The report also backed up what Meltzer stated on his show: there is no current estimate for how long Reed might be out.

Prior to the injury, Reed had been receiving a significant push from the company, building to his inclusion in the main event WarGames match. Reed also just finished up a program with Seth Rollins, and had previously feuded against WWE stars Braun Strowman and The Miz. He's currently in his second run with the promotion, as Reed was let go by WWE in 2021 before being brought back the following year.

Reed was introduced as a last-minute addition to the WarGames match, with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline bringing him in as added support. By the match's conclusion, Reed wasn't the only performer to come out banged up, as both Tanga Loa and Jimmy Uso reportedly suffered injuries of their own. Like Reed, Loa will be out indefinitely due to his injury, while Uso broke his toe and should return to the ring soon.

