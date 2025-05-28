Bully Ray Hopes WWE Will Pay Off 'Disconnect' In Raw Stable

Bronson Reed's return to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend was notable, particularly when he sided with Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker to bolster the growing stable's ranks. It also left some people confused, given that Reed and Rollins were embroiled in a heated feud right up to the point Reed was forced out of action due to an injury suffered in WarGames, which also featured Rollins.

On Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray admitted he was also a little bit confused as to why the two were aligned, despite Heyman's best efforts to explain it on "Raw."

"This a disconnect where it's like 'When did you become friends?'" Bully said. "'When did you shake hands and make up? When did you hug it out? Why did you hug it out? How much did Bronson pay you? Was there a settlement? Did you break bread?'"

Nevertheless, Bully admitted that the pairing does work, and he remains cautiously optimistic WWE will address the situation in the near distant future.

"Hopefully, next week, or some time, we do get an explanation," Bully said. "Because it's too big of a hole. Or the WWE will do what they do many times. They just won't address it. Now I'm hoping, in the Triple H era...where he says 'We don't want to insult our fanbase,' they don't insult us. Because one of the last things we saw...I think the last, last thing we saw, was it Bronson involved in Solo somehow? Before the last time, wasn't there something going on with Solo? I don't exactly remember. I do remember Bronson Reed hitting six or seven Tsunami Bombs on Seth Rollins, trying to crush his sternum, his ribs, and make him puke out a kidney."

