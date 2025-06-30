Why MJF Says Anthony Bowens Is 'F***ed' For AEW Dynamite 300 Match

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate a landmark achievement on July 2 as the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite" will air live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. One of the featured matches for the show is a four-way match that will pit MJF, Brody King, AR Fox, and Anthony Bowens against each other, where the winner will be awarded the number two spot in the upcoming men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas on July 12. MJF took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to let Bowens know that, while he will dismantle him, he's going to allow Bowens to do his scissoring gimmick on his watch purely because it's pride month.

It's pride month and out of respect I'll let you get your weird scissor bullshit in before I dismantle you. https://t.co/TaLGO7RoTQ — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 30, 2025

However, the former AEW World Champion quickly realized that Pride month in the US will be over by the time the two men cross paths at "Dynamite 300," leading MJF to tell Bowens what is going to happen to him on July 2.

Oh snap! Match is In July?!?!? lol. You're fucked. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 30, 2025

The winner of the match will come face-to-face with Mark Briscoe at the beginning of the Casino Gauntlet match as the former ROH World Champion outlasted Roderick Strong, Konosuke Takeshita, and Bandido to earn the number one position. The first two participants in the match have the biggest advantage over the other 19 men in the match due to the sudden death rules, meaning that Briscoe or the winner of the "Dynamite 300" four way could end the bout before anyone else has the chance to enter.

Elsewhere on "Dynamite 300," Mercedes Mone will look to make another successful defense of her AEW TBS Championship as she takes on Mina Shirakawa, The Young Bucks are set to appear after suspending Swerve Strickland from the event entirely, and following their series of face-offs in recent weeks, Kota Ibushi will go one-on-one with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada for the first time since the G1 Climax final in 2021 where Ibushi infamously injured his shoulder.