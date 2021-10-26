New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that Kota Ibushi will be out for two months. His injury was described as a “right anterior dislocation of the shoulder, and joint lip damage.”

Ibushi suffered his injury at the G1 Climax 31 final against Kazuchika Okada. Ibushi had attempted a Phoenix Splash, but Okada rolled out of the way. Ibushi landed on his shoulder and was unable to stand. Referee Red Shoes Unno made the call to end the match right away as medical staff entereed the ring to attend to Ibushi.

Okada said in the post-match press conference that he hopes to have another match with Ibushi again. Okada currently holds the old IWGP Heavyweight belt to signify his G1 win, and he will defend his G1 contract against Tama Tonga at Power Struggle.

Also, on today’s NJPW Road to Power Struggle show, the Flying Tigers (Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles) defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Eagles is now a double champion holding both the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship as well.

The Flying Tigers defeated Desperado and Kanemaru in the Super Junior Tag League to earn a shot at the titles. Eagles is scheduled to defend his IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title against Desperado at Power Struggle on Nov. 6.

Below are the full results from today’s Road to Power Struggle:

* SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi def. Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL, Dick Togo & SHO def. Master Wato, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI

* Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe def. Gedo & KENTA

* Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga & Jado def. Satoshi Kojima, Kazuchika Okada & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) to win the titles.