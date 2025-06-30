Backstage Spoiler On Big Name Surprise Reportedly In Town For WWE Raw-SmackDown Taping

Fans attending the June 30 episode of "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will not only get themselves a double dose of WWE action given that the July 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will be taped on the same night, but they could also be seeing the return of a WWE Hall of Famer.

According to PWInsiderElite, Trish Stratus is reportedly in Pittsburgh as we speak and looks likely to make an appearance on either the live episode of "Raw" or the taped episode of "SmackDown." It was originally reported over this past weekend that WWE were pushing for Stratus to be a part of the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13, a show that has had to undergo some major changes due to the injury sustained by Liv Morgan, who was reportedly set to be a major part of the event. Stratus wasn't locked into anything concrete at the time, but now that she is in town ahead of a double WWE taping, it's likely her road to Evolution will be revealed this week.

Stratus has been back in the fold sporadically over the past few years, last working a semi-regular schedule in 2023 where she would feud with Becky Lynch. Their rivalry culminated in a Steel Cage match at that year's Payback Premium Live Event, a match that Stratus calls one of her favorites despite Lynch walking away with the victory. After not competing in WWE throughout 2024, she returned to the company as the number 25 entrant in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble match where she lasted just over 13 minutes and secured one elimination. She would stick around for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario the next month, teaming with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Candice LeRae (the woman she eliminated in the Royal Rumble) and Nia Jax.