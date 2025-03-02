Tiffany Stratton Pins Nia Jax Again For WWE Elimination Chamber Win With Trish Stratus

One giggle was all it took for Toronto to become unglued. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus walked out to her iconic theme song in front of the adoring Canadian public on her way to team with WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton against the combined forces of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. By the time the closing bell ring, Saturday's Elimination Chamber event was left running on Trishy Time.

Stratus opened the match with a clean Air Canada onto LeRae, and things quickly devolved into chaos as Jax stepped in to defend her protege. Stratton quickly stepped in the ring to answer Jax, only to have their fight spill to the outside. Flying right hands and slams were exchanged, and when things returned to the ring, Jax and Stratton were the ones exchanging blows. Jax immediately took to taunting the champion, claiming that Stratton wouldn't be "sh**" without her influence, but Stratton silenced "The Irresistible Force" after taking out her leg during an An-Nia-Lator attempt.

Despite the cheers of the Toronto crowd, Stratus and Stratton were forced to go on the defense, overwhelmed by Jax and LeRae's tandem offense. While Stratton got a brief moment of extreme offense that saw her deliver an awe-inspiring Spinebuster onto Jax, LeRae foiled Stratton's subsequent Prettiest Moonsault Ever attempt, and Stratton was forced to make a hot tag to her Hall of Famer teammate to keep the match alive.

Things unraveled for the team of LeRae and Jax after Stratus landed a top-rope Bulldog onto Jax. LeRae attempted to break up the tag with a Springboard Moonsault, but Stratus dodged the incoming assault, and LeRae's Moonsault connected on Jax. Stratus tagged in Stratton, who capitalized on the moment with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever to secure the victory.