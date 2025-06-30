Report: WWE Wants This Hall Of Famer To Work Evolution 2025

WWE is gearing up for their Evolution PLE, which is just two weeks away, and the promotion is eager to bring WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, as per reports.

This year's Evolution, which will take place on July 13, will be the second iteration of WWE's all-women's pay-per-view event, and one legend who was part of the first edition is also wanted by WWE for this year's show. "Fightful Select" has reported that WWE began to make plans for the return of Stratus over the weekend, however, the report stated that nothing has been finalized yet. WWE is rumored to have plans for her if she decides to take part in the show, which will be put into action over the next week.

The report highlighted how Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury on "WWE Raw" has led to a few changes being made to the show. Aside from Stratus, WWE is also rumored to be keen to bring back Vickie Guerrero for the show, while Nikki Bella is also seemingly set to be a part of the show.

So far, just one match has been confirmed for the upcoming PLE, which is an NXT Women's Championship match between champion Jacy Jayne and former TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace.

Stratus' last match in WWE came earlier this year at Elimination Chamber, where she and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton were victorious in their tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The legendary star also competed in the women's Royal Rumble at the start of the year. Stratus was one of many legends who featured in the inaugural Evolution PLE in 2018, where she was once again in a tag team match, teaming with fellow Hall of Famer Lita, where the duo defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James.