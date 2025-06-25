Former WWE Wrestler, General Manager & Valet Could Return For Evolution 2

WWE fans might see a familiar face return to their screens very soon. According to a new report from Fightful Select, former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero has been telling people that she will be back with WWE "in a few weeks" for some special appearances.

While Guerrero hasn't said exactly what she'll be doing, the timing is very interesting. WWE's second Evolution event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Evolution is WWE's all-women PLE, and it would make perfect sense for Guerrero to be part of this special event.

Guerrero has a long history with WWE that goes back many years. She was a regular character on WWE television from 2005 to 2018, playing different roles as a wrestler, general manager, and valet. Many fans remember her famous catchphrase "Excuse me!" and how she could make crowds hate her guts just by talking.

After leaving WWE, Guerrero joined AEW in 2019 and worked there until 2023. During her time with AEW, she said that WWE had "cut her off" and wasn't interested in working with her anymore.

However, things appear to have changed recently. In September 2024, Guerrero was spotted backstage at a "SmackDown" taping, which surprised many in the industry.

Guerrero comes from wrestling royalty as the widow of the late, great Eddie Guerrero. Whether she appears as a special guest, gets involved in storylines, or just makes a one-time appearance, her presence at Evolution 2 could add some much-needed intrigue to the event.

WWE has not officially announced Guerrero's return, but fans will likely find out soon enough if the reports are true.

