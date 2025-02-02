WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Returns After Over A Year, Enters Royal Rumble Match

Saturday's Women's Royal Rumble has had no shortage of former and current champions, but a surprise entrance can be credited as the one who started it all. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has made a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble.

Indianapolis became unglued as Stratus joined the Rumble in the number 25 spot. She locked up with former ally Natalya, and fought her way to the last few entrants, when she had a face-off with number 28 entrant Nia Jax. Candice LeRae came to the defense of her friend, but Stratus eliminated LeRae with ease. Jax, irate at the elimination of her friend, attempted to toss Stratus over the top rope. LeRae came in for the assist to take the Hall of Famer out of the Rumble.

With this entry, Stratus has been in two Royal Rumble matches, having taken part in the inaugural women's Rumble match in 2018. Stratus' last in-ring endeavor saw her take a loss to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback 2023. It is unclear whether Stratus intends to rejoin the WWE roster on the Road to WrestleMania, or if her Rumble appearance and interactions with Jax and LeRae are a one-off.