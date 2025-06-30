AEW Star MVP Addresses Wrestling Culture's Evolving Approach To Injuries

The reality of pro wrestling has always been a debate amongst fans and critics of the industry, but the reality has always been that wrestlers put not just their bodies but their lives on the line every time they enter the ring. Stories like that of late WWE star Darren Drozdov, who was crippled in the ring, and reports of Big E's broken neck are all the proof we need. However, when it comes to the way promotions approach injuries, things have slowly begun to shift over recent decades, which AEW star MVP looked back on recently.

"There's been an evolution. Nowadays, if you work for AEW, if you work for WWE, there is a full medical team backstage," MVP said on his "Marking Out" podcast, noting that there are multiple doctors, trainers, and all kinds of equipment backstage, and even added that wrestlers can have nagging injuries treated every night instead of staying home. "There was a time when, if guys got hurt, they didn't tell the office that they were hurt because they didn't want to lose their spot; they didn't want anyone to know that they're hurt." MVP added that today, you get in trouble if you keep injuries a secret.

The veteran then recalled hiding a groin injury before a big pay-per-view back in the day, but then-WWE producer Dean Malenko quickly realized something was off. "He said 'It's either your knee or your groin!' He had been around a long time and he could tell by how I was moving. 'It's your knee or your groin.' It was both!" MVP recalled, also adding that Stephanie McMahon also urged him at the time to not hide injuries.

