Darren 'Droz' Drozdov Dead, Former WWE & ECW Star Died At Age 54

Darren 'Droz' Drozdov, who is mostly known for the time he spent in WWE and ECW, has passed away aged 54, according to PWInsider. Details about his death are unknown at the time of this writing, but an official statement is expected to be released soon.

Drozdov debuted in WWE in 1998, initially portraying a puking gimmick that he reportedly got due to his ability to vomit on command. During his tenure in Vince McMahon's company, he was primarily used as a mid-card superstar and tag team competitor. He once led a body piercing-themed stable that included Prince Albert and Vic Grimes. However, he is arguably best remembered for his stint in the Legion of Doom, which saw him take part in an infamous segment that culminated with Hawk being pushed off the Titantron.

Elsewhere, Drozdov had a short stint in ECW throughout 1997 and 1998. He was part of a stable that included Lance Wright, Brakkus, Doug Furnas, and Phil LaFon. They were presented as invaders from WWE who'd been sent to cause chaos in Paul Heyman's promotion.

Sadly, Drozdov's career was cut short following an accident in a match with D'Lo Brown on the October 5, 1999 episode of "WWF SmackDown." He landed on his head and broke two vertebrae in his neck, causing him to become paralyzed. After retiring from in-ring competition, he briefly worked as a columnist for WWE.com.

Outside of wrestling, Drozdov played three seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Denver Broncos. Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Drozdov's friends and family at this time.

This is a developing story