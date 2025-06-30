Former WWE Star Maria Kanellis Announces Pregnancy With Husband, AEW's Mike Bennett

There is big news coming out of the Kanellis-Bennett household today as former WWE and AEW star Maria Kanellis took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to let the world know why no one has heard much from her as of late; she is pregnant!

Kanellis and her husband, AEW star Mike Bennett already have two children together, their daughter Freddie who was born in 2018, and their son Carver who was born in 2020. It's currently unclear how far along in the pregnancy Kanellis is, or whether she will be welcoming a new son or daughter into the world, but what is very clear is that it's a piece of good news Kanellis desperately needed given what she has been through over the past year.

In July 2024, Kanellis revealed that doctors had found a growth on her adrenal gland after she went to her doctor to check her hormone levels. Once it was discovered that the growth was in fact a pheochromocytoma tumor, something that is diagnosed in approximately eight out of one million people, Kanellis underwent successful surgery in October 2024, marking the second consecutive year she had to go under the knife after getting half of her thyroid removed in 2023.

While all of these health issues were going on, Kanellis was very open about how her AEW contract was nearly up, and that she wasn't sure if the company would re-sign her after not hearing back from them. Kanellis and AEW did eventually reach an agreement to extend her contract from its original expiration date of October 2024 to January 2025, with Kanellis leaving the company once her deal was up. As for Bennett, he is still under contract with AEW, but hasn't appeared on AEW programming since November, and is primarily featured on Ring of Honor along with his tag team partner Matt Taven.