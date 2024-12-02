AEW's Maria Kanellis Provides Major Health Update Following Recent Surgery

AEW and ROH star Maria Kanellis revealed back in July that doctors discovered a mass was found on her adrenal gland. After more tests, Kanellis was diagnosed with a rare tumor on the adrenal glands; so rare the diagnosis rate is approximately 8 out of every 1,000,000 people. A pheochromocytoma tumor, which Kanellis was diagnosed with, causes uncontrolled bursts of adrenaline which affects several vitals such as blood pressure and heart rate. Kanellis went through with treatment for the tumor in October and suffered a setback post-surgery, but earlier today, she provided an uplifting update on her X account.

"Hello. I wanted to give you guys an update. I know it's been a little bit," she wrote. "It took a little bit for the pathology to get back, but I wanted to let you guys know that I am cancer-free. The tumor was not cancerous. We are so incredibly grateful and thankful to be moving into this holiday season cancer-free and to not have that worry. Thank you so much for all of the well-wishes and the prayers.

Kanellis says that she had "pheochromocytoma, a rare tumor that affects mood, metabolism, blood pressure, and other issues if not gone untreated.

"So, we are very, very blessed to have found it as early as we did because it really could start causing problems in your body," the AEW star continued. "So, thank you so much and I am looking forward and I am really, really hopeful about the future. Peace, friends."