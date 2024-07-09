AEW & ROH Star Maria Kanellis Reveals Doctors Have Found A Mass On Her Adrenal Gland

AEW and ROH star Maria Kanellis has provided a health update via her social media accounts after experiencing some problems in recent weeks. Kanellis was last seen managing the trio of Anthony Henry, Cole Karter, and Griff Garrison on the June 20 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," which was originally taped on June 8, and has been absent from tapings as of late.

"So fun story," Kanellis wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Six months ago I asked to get my adrenal glands checked and blood work done to check hormone levels because of symptoms I had been having. Insurance would not approve the tests. Fast forward today, I had a CT with contrast to check a mass that was found accidentally during another test, that is either on my kidney or adrenal gland. Moral of the story... listen to your body."

In a second post, Kanellis revealed more details.

"So here is the update," she wrote." Yes it is a mass on my adrenal gland. Next step is meeting with an endocrinologist surgeon. It's inconclusive at this point, if it is cancer. In other news, I ate French fries and a concrete mixer and I feel a little better."

The adrenal glands, located just above the kidneys, produce hormones which are then released into the bloodstream. Masses on these glands can lead to increased hormone levels that can lead to things like high blood pressure and diabetes, and are often non-cancerous, with around one in ten cases being cancerous.

Wrestling Inc. would like to send their best wishes to Maria Kanellis at this time.