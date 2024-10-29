Former WWE, AEW Star Maria Kanellis Says She's Been Re-Admitted To The Hospital

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis has announced that she has been re-admitted to the hospital following a recent surgery.

Kanellis entered the hospital last week to remove an adrenal gland and a mass, had then revealed that she had received steroid injections, and also complained of having headaches. She added in a recent post on X that she had to go back to the hospital due to pain in her head, neck, and spine, as well as nausea. Kanellis stated that she was admitted to the emergency room and given a cocktail of medication for her pain and said that she was finding it tough to walk and stand because of the pain.

"Spent the night in the emergency room receiving different cocktails of drugs including anti-nausea, morphine, caffeine/ibuprofen, magnesium, etc trying to make me comfortable. Then, they re-admitted me this morning because they could not control the pain, at 4:00am. I'm having trouble walking and standing because of the pain. I miss my kids and I am ready to be home but here I am," said Kanellis.



In another post on X, Kanellis hoped to return home for Halloween once doctors work out a solution for her pain. Earlier this month, she had stated that she was to speak to her surgeon, and also have genetic testing and an ultrasound. Kanellis' doctors had accidentally discovered a mass that had to be operated upon earlier this year.

Kanellis's contract with AEW is set to expire at the end of October, and it remains to be seen whether her run with the promotion, which she joined in 2022, will continue.