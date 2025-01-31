Maria Kanellis Announces Her Departure From AEW

AEW performer Maria Kanellis has announced via X that today is her final day with the promotion. Kanellis noted that her husband, Mike Bennett, will continue working for the company, and pointed out that the two have a family to support.

Kanellis signed with the promotion alongside her husband in 2022 following various runs in WWE, TNA Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. Following her AEW debut, Kanellis was primarily utilized as a manager in ROH, which AEW co-owner Tony Khan purchased earlier that year. Kanellis was paired up with ROH stars Cole Karter and Griff Garrison, making semi-regular appearances on the promotion's streaming series.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kanellis' AEW contract was initially set to expire in the latter part of 2024, but the two sides agreed to a short-term extension that lasts through the end of January. As of tomorrow, Kanellis will be a free agent and should be allowed to appear wherever she likes.

Throughout her time with AEW and ROH, Kanellis was vocal about her desire to do more, which would've potentially included a larger creative role. However, while details haven't been made public, it seems that the Kanellis and Khan weren't able to get on the same page regarding her position in the company.

Last year, Kanellis revealed that doctors had found an unusual growth on her adrenal gland, forcing her to undergo surgery. Near the end of the year, Kanellis provided an update on her health by stating that the operation was successful and the mass was non-cancerous.