Backstage Update On Maria Kanellis' Possible Creative Role With Ring Of Honor

Earlier this year, it was reported that AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke with Maria Kanellis after purchasing Ring Of Honor, where she was in charge of booking the women's division. But the new ROH may not be where fate leads the former WWE star. According to a new report from Fightful, Kanellis did have such a discussion with Khan, but he reportedly has plans in continuing to book AEW and ROH by himself.

Despite this, Kanellis will continue her creative muscles with her Women's Wrestling Army promotion. Kanellis has recruited former WWE trainer Alison Danger and Gabby Ortiz from "Busted Open Radio" to be a part of the team. A big star currently being promoted by WWA is Queen Aminata, who has wrestled on "AEW Dark" and has had experience with Thunder Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling. WWA is scheduled to have a set of tapings go down on November 4th & 5th in Chicago at the Berwyn's Eagle Club.

Kanellis, along with Vincent, her husband Michael Bennett, and Matt Taven, who had been part of the faction Honor No More, finished their run with Impact Wrestling at this past weekend's Bound For Glory event and the Impact tapings that followed. Kanellis was Honor No More's heel manager, but she'd join Impact commentary on occasion as well. Taven and Bennett had been the Impact Tag Team Champions, but dropped the belts during the most recent Impact tapings. Taven has reportedly garnered interest from WWE, and his Honor No More partner, Vincent, was backstage at "WWE Raw" this past Monday.