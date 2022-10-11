Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Matt Taven

It was recently revealed that four Honor No More members have wrapped up their time with Impact Wrestling as Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Vincent are now free agents. While it is unknown where they are all going to end up, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" WWE is interested in bringing Taven onboard.

It is unclear whether the former ROH World Champion is open to making the move to WWE, nor is it known if the company has made an official approach to the 37 year old who has previously appeared for ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, and most recently Impact. Throughout his career he has operated as both a singles and a tag team wrestler, as he has worked alongside former WWE Superstar Bennett for many years.

While WWE is interested in Taven, the company also welcomed Vincent and his former Righteous partner Dutch backstage at "WWE Raw" last night. The two men were reportedly in the arena, although neither ended up appearing on the show, and the exact reason for their visit is unknown. Mia Yim is another name that recently departed Impact Wrestling and entered the free agent market, with all five wrestlers now preparing to make their next move in the business.

Triple H has had no problem signing wrestlers since being made the Chief Content Officer, with several names being brought back to the company since he gained power, from Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano to Dakota Kai and Hit Row. Most recently, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to the company, helping AJ Styles against The Judgment Day on "WWE Raw" this week.