Update On Mia Yim's Contract Status With Impact Wrestling

There is about to be a new free agent on the market.

A new update from Fightful has revealed that Mia Yim's contract with Impact Wrestling is set to officially expire at the end of today, October 9th, meaning she will become a free agent if a new deal has not been agreed between the two parties. Yim has been working with the company again since spring of 2022 when she made her triumphant return, and following that point she has regularly featured on Impact's weekly product as part of the knockouts division. However, the deal that she signed at that time was just a short term one, although Yim has been working predominantly with the promotion lately outside of a few sporadic independent dates.

Yim was part of the recent Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory event this weekend where she competed against Mickie James in a match that would've seen the former WWE Women's Champion retire if she had lost. However, that wasn't the case, with James securing the victory in what could actually end up being Yim's final Impact appearance if a new contract isn't signed, but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

Originally, Yim had brought an end to her time with Impact Wrestling back in 2017 as she then went on to sign with WWE where she enjoyed solid run as part of the "WWE NXT" roster before being transitioned to the main roster as a member of the failed Retribution faction. She is not the only person out of contract with the company though, as it has also been reported that Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Vincent are also now finished.