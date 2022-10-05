Mia Yim Says Former WWE Star Has Changed Her Life And Career

Mia Yim has shared the positive impact that one former WWE star and fellow former Impact Knockouts Champion has had on her.

"Honestly, I think my relationship with Gail [Kim], and I put Gail over in every interview, but I can't help it because I think my relationship with her has definitely changed not just my career, but my life," Yim told "Busted Open Radio" this morning. "She is someone that I watched growing up. She was the only Asian wrestler that I saw that could go. I felt her presence, her energy through the TV screen."

Yim revealed that she was intimidated and nervous about meeting Kim because she had been warned about the unpredictable consequences of meeting your heroes, but she now considers Kim her family. The former "NXT" star disclosed that Kim was at her wedding (she married AEW star Keith Lee in February), and her relationship with the Impact Hall of Famer changed everything for her because it showed that you can have idols in the business as well as "genuine friendships."

Yim, who currently performs for Impact Wrestling, made her pro wrestling debut in August 2009. She performed on the independent scene before initially arriving in Impact Wrestling in 2015 as Jade. Yim would leave Impact and link up with WWE, competing in both Mae Young Classic tournament's before becoming a member of the "NXT" roster. Yim would be called up to WWE's main roster in September 2020, becoming part of the Retribution stable under the name of Reckoning. Yim was released from her WWE contract in November 2021 and rejoined Impact Wrestling in May 2022.

