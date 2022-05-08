Mia Yim made her return tonight to Impact at Under Siege.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Yim’s return is not a one-off. She has signed with the company.

Mia Yim took to Twitter and reacted to her Impact Wrestling return.

She tweeted, “Home sweet home” and “Happiness.”

Yim was in Impact from 2015 to 2017. During her time with the promotion, she was a one-time Knockouts Champion and was the 2016 Queen of the Knockouts.

WWE released Mia Yim on November 4, 2021, due to budget cuts alongside her husband, Keith Lee.

As noted, Yim made her in-ring return last month at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Super Show. She had defeated Athena (fka Ember Moon).

Below are highlights of her return and her tweets:

Happiness. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 8, 2022

Stay tuned for more on Mia Yim’s Impact return.

