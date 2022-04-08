Mia Yim’s return to wrestling at the Mark Hitchock Memorial Show at WrestleCon this past WrestleMania weekend almost didn’t happen, according to the former WWE star.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Mia Yim went through the trials and tribulations she’s been through in the past year, and how the anxiety about wrestling again led to her contemplating pulling out of her match. In the end, Yim went through with the match and said that the experience ultimately showed her she still has much to offer in the pro wrestling world.

“Long post ahead,” Yim began. “I needed WrestleCon weekend. This photo plus my match was enough for me to get my stuff together. I really let myself go. The past year I’ve been going through a professional mental rollercoaster. The last few months, I stopped caring. I ate whatever, Worked out sporadically, keeping myself busy with real life changes.

“The thought of wrestling gave me more anxiety (I’m already an anxious person as it is). My mindset was not where it needed to be and it showed on my body. I refused to train in the ring leading up to my first match as the thought had me shaking. I convinced myself I wasn’t good enough, I can’t wrestle and whenever I did, it was trash so what’s the point of training when I suck anyways.

“The week of my first match, I contemplated cancelling because the closer it got to the match, the less sleep I got and more doubt crept into my mind. I just wanted to get this weekend over with. Hearing the crowd chant, having a great match with Athena, Keith (Lee) being there to watch, and seeing people I haven’t seen in years with inspiring words before and after the match was what I needed.

“To all my friends and fans, thank you for reigniting that fire in me. Thank you for helping me realize I am not s--t and I still got something to offer in wrestling. You all reminded me why I love wrestling and that I am good enough for it. I love you all and I promise you, we only going up from here. Let’s get back to work.”

Mia Yim would wrestle fellow WWE alumni Athena on the Mark Hitchock Memorial Show, defeating her in singles action.

It was Yim’s first match since December of 2020; she would not wrestle at all in 2021 before being released by WWE, along with her husband, current AEW star Keith Lee, in November that same year.

